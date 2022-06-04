Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will face each other to decide the champions of the 2022 French Open. Check out everything about this must-watch match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud have a date with history on Sunday, when they will meet each other for the first time to decide who will be crowned champions of the 2022 French Open. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV.

Nadal, 36, had to overcome great rivals to make it into his 14th final at the French Open, such as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, who couldn’t continue his battle in the semifinals due to an ankle injury. However, the Spaniard has the opportunity to win his Grand Slam number 22 and extend his unbeaten record at Roland Garros finals.

Meanwhile, Ruud has already achieved his best result in a Grand Slam as he had not been pastthe fourth round in a major before. Nevertheless, he has his eyes on the prize and wants to become the first man to beat Nadal at this stage in this tournament. The Norwegian has better numbers than the Spaniard in the tournament, including 52 aces and 259 winners. Can he also outperform him during the final?

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Time: 9:00 AM ET

Location: Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the first time that Nadal and Ruud will play against each other on tour. Nadal is coming to this match with a 7-2 win/loss record on clay this year, while Ruud has a 15-5 record on clay and two titles, Buenos Aires and Geneva. And in the last three years, he has won more matches than any other player on clay (66).

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud for the final of the French Open 2022 to be played on Sunday, June 5, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV and the Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -550, while Casper Ruud has odds of +400, according to BetMGM.

