Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne in the Men’s Final of the Australian Open 2022 on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 3:30 AM (ET). Here, check out the Australian Open tennis match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Rafael Nadal of Spain is the favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far, while Daniil Medvedev of Russia has grabbed a triumph just once to this day.

Their last duel took place on November 21, 2021, and it ended in a 2-1 (6-3, 6-7, 3-6) win for the Russian player at the 2020 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals Semi-Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time this year, this time to determine the new Australian Open champion.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:30 AM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Storylines

Rafael Nadal has had to beat Marcus Giron of USA (3-0), Yannick Hanfmann of Germany (3-0), Karen Khachanov of Russia (3-1), Adrian Mannarino of France (3-0), and Denis Shapovalov of Canada (3-2) and Matteo Berrettini of Italy (3-1) to get to the ATP Australian Open Final. The 35-year-old Spanish legend can boast of winning an incredible number of 89 titles in his career so far

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev has set up a meeting with the ATP fourth-ranked player after overcoming Henrik Laaksonen of Switzerland (3-0), Nick Kyrgios of Australia (3-1), Botic Van de Zansdschlup of the Netherlands (3-0), Maxime Cressy of USA (3-1), Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (3-2), as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (3-1). Unlike his opponent, the 26-year-old Russian star has won 13 career titles.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 11, 2019, and it ended in a 2-0 (6-3, 6-0) win for Rafa in the 2019 Rogers Cup Final. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to lift the 2022 Australian Open Men's Trophy.

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev in the US

The 2022 Australian Open Men’s Final duel between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, to be played on Sunday, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options are Tennis Channel, ESPN.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Predictions and Odds

The odds are intrestingly in favor of Daniil Medvedev. FanDuel see him as the firm favorite to Australian Open winner, and thus they have given him -186 odds. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal has +156 odds to cause an upset and win his 21st record Grand Slam title.

FanDuel Rafael Nadal +156 Daniil Medvedev -186

