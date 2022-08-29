Rinky Hijikata will be playing at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center for the 2022 US Open main draw for the first time. Check out his entire profile information such as his age, height, weight, parents and social media.

Rinky Hijikata, the Austrialian wonder-boy is ready to face Rafael Nadal at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. It will be his second match against a Top 10 ATP player in less than a month. He lost to Daniil Medvedev at the 250 ATP tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico.

In fact, during that tournament in Los Cabos, Hijikata picked up his first ATP Tour main draw win as a qualifying player. Hijikata beat the 17-year-old Pacheco Mendez. Then, he went to fall short to World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

The 2022 US Open will be his first Grand Slam main draw participation. In fact, he failed to so in this year's Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships. However, this is a tiny bit of his profile, check out the entire information below.

How old is Rinky Hijikata?

Rinky Hijikata was born on February 23, 2001 in Sydney, Australia. Therefore, Hijikata is a 21-year-old tennis player. According to astrologers, Rinky Hijikata's zodiac sign is Piscis. Hijikata earned his 1st ranking point at age 17 in April 2018. Then, he broke into Top 200 and achieved career-high No. 198 in August 2022.

How tall is Rinky Hijikata?

Rinky Hijikata isn't a physically-gifted athlete. Hijikata is listed as a 5-foot-10 tennis player in the Association of Tennis Professionals. However, he has proved to be a powerful player when it comes to the hard-court games.

How much does Rinky Hijikata weighs?

As it was mentioned before, Rinky Hijikata isn't a tennis player to be recognized by his physique. However, his light-weight body has helped him to be a fast player, who can go easily to the net. Hijikata currently weighs 159 pounds.

Who are Rinky Hijikata's parents?

Rinky Hijikata's parents are Junko and Makota Hijikata. Rinky's father currently works a tennis coach. However, her mother's career hasn't yet been exposed to the public. Also, his father taught Rinky how to play tennis since he was three or four years old.

Rinky Hijikata's social media

As well as his colleagues of the same generation, Hijakata doesn't have a Facebook page. However, Hijikata does have a Twitter account, but he doesn't use it. So, to follow him in his everyday-life you should go to @r1nky_23 on Instagram.