Rutgers and Michigan meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The last month for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Scarlet Knights lost the last game of October against Minnesota 0-31 in what was the last loss of October and one of the most humiliating for them. The last four games of the season for Rutgers will be in November, two at home and two on the road.

The Wolverines haven't stopped since the first week of the season when they won against Colorado State at home, since then the Wolverines have a perfect record of 8 wins.

Rutgers vs Michigan: Date

Rutgers and Michigan play for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 5 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The home team knows this game will be tough, the visitors have an easy game to win.

Rutgers vs Michigan: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Rutgers vs Michigan at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

This game for the Week 10 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Rutgers and Michigan at the SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is BTN

