South Carolina will face North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, South Carolina have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of two games so far, while North Carolina have celebrated a victory only once to this day.

Their most recent game was played on August 31, 2019, and it ended in a 24-20 win for North Carolina. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl 2021.

South Carolina vs North Carolina: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

South Carolina vs North Carolina: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

South Carolina vs North Carolina: Storylines

South Carolina have been in decent form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (LWLWL). Meanwhile, just like their opponents, North Carolina have also won two of their previous matches, as well, in addition to suffering three defeats (LWLWL).

The Gamecocks were placed in 12th place on the Southeastern table with a win percentage of 0.500 after 12 matches in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels finished in seventh place in the Atlantic Coast table with a win percentage of 0.500 after 12 games.

These opponents don’t a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 30, 2013, when the game ended in a 27-10 win for the Gamecocks.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free South Carolina vs North Carolina in the U.S.

The 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl game between South Carolina and North Carolina, to be played on Thursday at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, will be broadcast in the United States. Another option is ESPN.

South Carolina vs North Carolina: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that North Carolina will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 9.5 points, while the game total is set at 58 points.

FanDuel Handicap North Carolina -9.5 Total o/u 58

* Odds via FanDuel