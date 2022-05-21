This Sunday, May 22, what will be the 6th Grand Prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season will take place. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track is ready to receive the Spanish Grand Prix, the sixth of this 2022 Formula 1 season.

The Ferrari team comes from two Grand Prix that were a real disappointment: Emilia Romagna, a circuit supposedly favorable to its cars, but where the Red Bulls achieved 1-2, and then the one in Miami, where its drivers obtained the first places in qualifying, but the race was nevertheless won by Verstappen for Red Bull.

In this Spanish Grand Prix, Leclerc once again set the fastest time in qualifying, so he will have pole position just as he did in the Miami Grand Prix, only this time the second will not be, as in Florida, his teammate Carlos Sainz, but Max Verstappen, his main pursuer in the standings of the championship. It will be interesting to see if the Ferrari driver is finally able to contain the Red Bull driver, something in which he has not been very successful this season.

Spanish Grand Prix 2022: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

Live Stream: FuboTV

Spanish Grand Prix 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Spanish Grand Prix 2022: Storylines

Ferrari come from two Grands Prix that could be described as disappointing. The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was supposed to be their circuit, the moment to make a difference from their main rivals in the season: Red Bull. However, 1-2 went to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez respectively, with Charles Leclerc finishing in 6th position.

In Miami it seemed like it would be time to recover, as the two Ferraris achieved the first and second fastest times in qualifying. A good strategy would have been for Carlos Sainz to contain Verstappen as much as possible while Leclerc won the race, something that did not happen and once again the Dutchman got the podium.

In this Spanish Grand Prix, once again it was the driver from Monaco who obtained the best time in qualifying, but this time the second went to Verstappen, so to win, Leclerc will have to contain the Red Bull driver, something that he didn't do very well this season.

How to Watch Spanish Grand Prix 2022 in the U.S.

The sixth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain; will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN.

Spanish Grand Prix 2022: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to Caesars: Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this race at +100 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc with +140 odds, Carlos Sainz (+1200), George Russell (+1400) Lewis Hamilton (+2200) and Sergio Perez (+2500), in the first 6 places.

Caesars Max Verstappen +100 Charles Leclerc +140 Carlos Sainz +1200 George Russell +1400 Lewis Hamilton +2200 Sergio Perez +2500

