Learn all about Kozlov, one of the young tennis players who will be present in most of the big tournaments this year. Check here all his personal life details.

Stefan Kozlov debuted in 2013 in a grand slam tournament during the Australia Open, in addition he also played in that year's editions of the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. But until now he doesn't have any big tennis title.

Kozlov was just 16 years old when he defeated the first Top 100 player, Tim Smyczek, on the ATP World Tour. In addition, he reached his first final in 2014 but lost in the Sacramento Challenger against Sam Querrey.

So far Kozlov hasn't come close to winning a big title, but his grand slam best result was during the 2022 Australian Open when he made it to the second round. Another event of note was his 1st round debut at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.

How old is Stefan Kozlov?

He is a United States citizen, but his fathers are Russian, Kozlov grew up in Pembroke Pines, Florida and his father was his tennis coach during his early years. Kozlov's birthday is on February 1, he was born in 1998, he is 24 years old in 2022.

How tall is Stefan Kozlov?

Kozlov is about average height for a tennis player, six feet is the perfect size for a player, Kozlov's height is 6-0 (183cm). On the other hand, Kozlov's weight is slightly above the recommended weight, he weighs 169.4 lbs (77kg), while the ideal weight for a player of his age is below 165 lbs.

Stefan Kozlov's ranking and social media

So far Kozlov is below the top 100 players, his current ranking is No. 103 according to the last update of the rankings on July 18, 2022. Also, Kozlov's career record is negative at 9-24.

Stefan Kozlov has an unverified profile on instagram under the username of @stefankozlov, while on other social networks like Twitter, Youtube he does not have any official account.