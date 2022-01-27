Stefanos Tsitsipas will come against Daniil Medvedev on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena in the 2022 Australian Open Semi-Finals. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, H2H, information, predictions, and odds.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will face off at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne in the Semi-Finals of the Australian Open 2022 on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 3:30 AM (ET). Here, check out the Australian Open tennis match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. There are no surprises here Daniil Medvedev of Russia is the favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on six occasions so far, while Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece has grabbed a triumph just once to this day.

Their last duel took place on June 8, 2021, and it ended in a 3-0 (6-3, 7-6, 7-5) win for the German player at the 2021 French Open. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time this year, this time in the 2022 Australian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 3:30 AM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Live Stream: fuboTV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Storylines

Stefanos Tsitsipas has had to beat Mikael Ymer of Sweden (3-0), Sebastian Baez of Argentina (3-0), Benoit Paire of France (3-2), Taylor Fritz of USA (3-2), and Jannik Sinner of Italy (3-0) to get to the Australian Open Men's Semi-Final.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev has set up a meeting with the ATP fourth-ranked player after overcoming Henrik Laaksonen of Switzerland (3-0), Nick Kyrgios of Australia (3-1), Botic Van de Zansdschlup of the Netherlands (3-0), Maxime Cressy of USA (3-1), Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (3-2).

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 22, 2018, and it ended in a 2-1 (6-2, 4-6, 2-6) win for Medvedev in the 2018 ATP Masters. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to progress to the Grand Final.

How to watch or live stream Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev in the US

The 2022 ATP Australian Open Semi-Finals duel between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev, to be played on Friday, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, will be broadcast in the United States on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Predictions and Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Medvedev. FanDuel see him as the absolute favorite to go through to the Final, and thus they have given him -260 odds. On the other hand, Stefanos Tsitsipas has +210 odds to cause an upset and knock the Russian tennis player out of the tournament.

FanDuel Stefanos Tsitsipas +210 Daniil Medvedev -260

* Odds via FanDuel