Tennessee and Alabama face off in what should be a thriller in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

One of the best rivalries in College Football is back with the famous Third Saturday in October. Since the days of Peyton Manning, Tennessee have not felt this kind of expectation among their fans towards a possible shot at the playoffs and, maybe, a National Championship. If the Volunteers want a chance to fight for the title, this is the game to win. Josh Heupel job as head coach has been spectacular with a 5-0 record which includes victories against ranked teams such as Pittsburgh, Florida and LSU. The Vols are 7.5-point underdogs at home.

Last week, Alabama suffered a lot to beat Texas A&M (24-20) and, as a consequence, they're now the No.3 ranked team in the nation losing the top spot to Georgia and also being surpassed by Ohio State. Still, the Crimson Tide is undefeated and controls its destiny to win the SEC and then fight for the title in the College Football Playoffs. Nevertheless, the performance at home with the Aggies and a previous one against Texas put a lot of doubts around Nick Saban and his players.

Tennessee vs Alabama: Date

The Alabama Crimson Tide will visit the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Tennessee vs Alabama: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Tennessee vs Alabama in the US

Tennessee and Alabama will clash in one of the best matchups of the year in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The long awaited game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are CBS and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).