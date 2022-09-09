Texas and Alabama will clash in one of the best matchups from Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Alabama and Texas meet for the first time since that memorable NCAA Championship Game in January of 2010 when quarterback Colt McCoy hurt his arm dashing any chance the Longhorns had to beat the Crimson Tide. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The reigning champions, Alabama, got off to a great start in the 2022 NCAA College Football season as the favorite to repeat the title with a 55-0 win against Utah State. Now, the first big test for the No.1 ranked team in the nation arrives with a classic duel against Texas.

For the Longhorns, this is the game to make a huge statement if Texas is really on the right path to become again a contender in NCAA College Football. Their coach, Steve Sarkisian, who was the offensive coordinator at Alabama when they won the 2020 NCAA National Championship sees this game as the marquee opportunity to put his program on the map. The problem for Texas is that they have a freshman quarterback with Quinn Ewers and a defense which doesn´t seem enough to stop the Tide.

Texas vs Alabama: Date

Alabama will visit Texas on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season Saturday, September 10 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas vs Alabama: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Texas vs Alabama in the US

The long awaited clash between Texas and Alabama in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is FOX.