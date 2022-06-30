The 109th edition of the Tour de France is near to start and all the teams are looking forward to get their names listed as the best cylcists around the world. As every year, there are tons of stages that the participants must go through in order to win the competition, with a plaintiff edition for all the contestants.

Every cycling fan is counting the hours for the start of the 109th edition of the Tour de France. Each year, old and new contestants get to this competition with hope of giving their best in order to be the oneas at the very front of the line, but there are so many stages that not everyone can go through this tough challenge.

This July 1st, the cylcing teams will begin their journey through the 2022 Tour de France. A total of 218 contestants will try to be the fastest, but they also need to be very smart in order to succeed. It is not only about the physical aspect, but also their minds play an important part of the challenge to advance.

Regarding the odds, the bets are by Tadej Pogacar's side. The reigning champion will try to repeat his greatest achievement in his career and give UAE Team Emirates another joy. Primoz Roglic, also from Slovenia but in Jumbo - Visma team, is another strong competitor this year and all eyes are on these two for the championship.

How long is the Tour de France?

There are a total of 21 stages in the 2022 Tour de France. The 109th edition starts this Friday July, 1st in Copenhage, Denmark and it will end in Sunday July, 24th in Paris, France. It will be a 23-day competition with the 22 teams in the hunt for Le Grande Boucle.