Every cycling fan is counting the hours for the start of the 109th edition of the Tour de France. Each year, old and new contestants get to this competition with hope of giving their best in order to be the oneas at the very front of the line, but there are so many stages that not everyone can go through this tough challenge.

This July 1st, the cylcing teams will begin their journey through the 2022 Tour de France. A total of 218 contestants will try to be the fastest, but they also need to be very smart in order to succeed. It is not only about the physical aspect, but also their minds play an important part of the challenge to advance.

Regarding the odds, the bets are by Tadej Pogacar's side. The reigning champion will try to repeat his greatest achievement in his career and give UAE Team Emirates another joy. Primoz Roglic, also from Slovenia but in Jumbo - Visma team, is another strong competitor this year and all eyes are on these two for the championship.

How long is the Tour de France?

There are a total of 21 stages in the 2022 Tour de France. The 109th edition starts this Friday July, 1st in Copenhage, Denmark and it will end in Sunday July, 24th in Paris, France. It will be a 23-day competition with the 22 teams in the hunt for Le Grande Boucle.

  Date Miles Location
Stage 1 07/01 8.2 Copenhague - Copenhague
Stage 2 07/02 125.64 Roskilde - Nyborg
Stage 3 07/03 113.09 Velje - Sonderborg
TRANSFER 07/04 - -
Stage 4 07/05 106.56 Dunkerque - Calais
Stage 5 07/06 97.55 Lille Metropole - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut
Stage 6 07/07 136.7 Binche - Longwy
Stage 7 07/08 109.67 Tomblaine - La Super Planche des Belles Filles
Stage 8 07/09 115.88 Dole - Lausanne
Stage 9 07/10 119.92 Aigle - Chatel les Portes du Soleil
REST 07/11 - Morzine les Portes du Soleil
Stage 10 07/12 92.27 Morzine les Portes du Soleil - Megeve
Stage 11 07/13 94.44 Albertville - Col du Granon Serre Chevalier
Stage 12 07/14 102.83 Briancon - Alpe D'Huez
Stage 13 07/15 119.92 Le Bourg D'Oisans - Saint-Etienne
Stage 14 07/16 119.61 Saint-Etienne - Mende
Stage 15 07/17 125.82 Rodez - Carcassonne
REST 07/18   Carcassonne
Stage 16 07/19 110.91 Carcassonne - Foix
Stage 17 07/20 80.77 Saint-Gaudens - Peyragudes
Stage 18 07/21 89.16 Lourdes - Hautacam
Stage 19 07/22 117.12 Castelnau-Magnoac - Cahors
Stage 20 07/23 25.28 Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour
Stage 21 07/24 72.07 Paris la Defense Arena - Paris Champs-Elysees