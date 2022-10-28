UCLA take on Stanford at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

UCLA and Stanford meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

The Bruins were one of those teams that lost their winning streak last week, they couldn't do anything to stop the Oregon Ducks and lost that game 30-45 on the road.

Stanford are trying to bounce back after putting behind them a losing streak of four consecutive weeks, so far Stanford has won in the last two weeks against Notre Dame and Arizona State.

UCLA vs Stanford: Date

UCLA and Stanford play for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 29 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. The visitors are having a good time and could take advantage of the home team that recently lost a game.

UCLA vs Stanford: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

This game for the Week 9 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, UCLA and Stanford at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Saturday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN