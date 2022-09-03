Udinese and Roma will face off on Sunday at Friuli Stadium in Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Roma will try to continue their impressive start in 2022-2023 Serie A when they pay a complicated visit to Udinese. The game will be played at Friuli Stadium in Udine on Sunday, September 4, 2022, as part of Matchday 5 in the Italian League. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you’re in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada.

Udinese have started strong this 2022-2023 Serie A in their quest to avoid relegation. Andrea Sottil’s squad has 7 points in 4 games, including two consecutive victories against Monza and Fiorentina.

On the other hand, Roma is fighting for the top spot in Serie A as an undefeated team with 10 points. Jose Mourinho’s side, which is one of the favorites to win the title, has lived up to the expectations with the arrival of superstars like Paulo Dybala who had a spectacular performance in last game against Monza with two goals.

Udinese vs Roma: Kick-Off Time

Udinese vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

