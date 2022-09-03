Roma will try to continue their impressive start in 2022-2023 Serie A when they pay a complicated visit to Udinese. The game will be played at Friuli Stadium in Udine on Sunday, September 4, 2022, as part of Matchday 5 in the Italian League. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you’re in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada.
Udinese have started strong this 2022-2023 Serie A in their quest to avoid relegation. Andrea Sottil’s squad has 7 points in 4 games, including two consecutive victories against Monza and Fiorentina.
On the other hand, Roma is fighting for the top spot in Serie A as an undefeated team with 10 points. Jose Mourinho’s side, which is one of the favorites to win the title, has lived up to the expectations with the arrival of superstars like Paulo Dybala who had a spectacular performance in last game against Monza with two goals.
Udinese vs Roma: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Bahamas: 2:45 PM
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (Monday)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Brunei: 2:45 AM (Monday)
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Fiji: 6:45 AM (Monday)
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (Monday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Monday)
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM (CDMX)
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Papua New Guinea: 4:45 AM (Monday)
Philippines: 2:45 AM (Monday)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (Monday)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (Monday)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (Monday)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Udinese vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
India: Voot Select
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Mexico: Star+
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App
South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1