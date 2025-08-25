UFC legend Rampage Jackson breaks silence on controversial situation involving his son

Being a pro fighter has many ups and downs. However, you must control your emotions. UFC legend Rampage Jackson is now in the middle of a storm due to his son’s actions. Now, the former champion has broken the silence regarding the situation.

It all happened at a pro wrestling event. Raja Jackson, the son of Rampage, was scheduled to make an appearance on the event. Supposedly, he had ‘beef‘ with a wrestler named Syko Stu, even making a skit before the show to plant the seed of the feud. However, Raja Jackson took things too far, knocking out Stu and sending him to the hospital.

Rampage Jackson took to his X profile to speak about the incident. “Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!” He also said, “That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith (Stu) will make a speedy recovery.”

There are really concerning news about this

The footage speaks for itself. Jackson slammed Stu and after that, when Stu was already unconscious, Jackson continued to deliver repeated blows to the wrestler. He was then separated by other wrestlers but the damage was already done.

After that, reports say Raja Jackson flew the scene and now there should be an investigation regarding his status. However, another concerning thing is that Rampage, on his profile, also said Raja “suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.”

Rampage Jackson was known for his temper

While you can assume many fighters have temper issues, that’s not really the case. Most know their strength and tread cautiously outside of their fights. However, Rampage was not precisely one of them.

Rampage Jackson has had quite some controversies himself. From dry-humping a reporter or planting his face in a reporter’s cleavage all the way to homophobic remarks or slamming through a door during the UFC Ultimate Fighter taping. Now, it’s his son the one in trouble.