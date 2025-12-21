Trending topics:
Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff

It seems like the Philadelphia Phillies and JT Realmuto are not having the best of days agreeing on a new deal.

By Bruno Milano

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have mande their intentions clear on trying to retain JT Realmuto‘s services at catcher. However, both parties are at a contract standoff, and the possibility of a trade is starting to see more and more feasible.

As Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported, “The Phillies and Realmuto are locked in a standoff, league sources said. A reunion makes sense for both sides. That, still, is the expectation. But, as Realmuto seeks a better offer, the Phillies have pursued trade alternatives.

Acquiring a new backspot is not an easy feat so good trade scenarios must be tough to find as well. Still, there are some names that could be available if Realmuto and the Phillies can’t agree on terms.

One name is a red flag

One of the names circling around the Phillies is Adley Rutschman. The Orioles signed Samuel Basallo to an 8-year, $67 million contract. Hence, Rutschman’s name could become prominent. However, he has been injury prone and his production has taken a big dip the last couple of years.

Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles

The Phillies might get tempted given that Rutschman is a former first-overall pick and also just 27-years-old. However, having an unreliable presence shouldn’t be Realmuto’s replacement. Realmuto gives the Phillies a solid, consistent presence even at 34 years of age.

The Phillies best path is keeping Realmuto

While they are exploring trade possibilities, the fact is the Phillies should do whatever it takes to keep Realmuto on the roster. Getting a new backstop out of the blue is always a tough thing to do, especially one of Realmuto’s quality.

Realmuto might still have a couple of good seasons in him, so you can keep him, and find a good prospect to develop in the meantime. Then, the team can reassess and see what the next steps are.

Bruno Milano
