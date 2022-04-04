UNC play against Kansas for a Final Four game of the March Madness 2022. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

UNC vs Kansas: Predictions, odds and how to watch the March Madness 2022 Final Four in the US

UNC and Kansas meet in the March Madness 2022 Final Four. This game will take place at Caesar Superdome in New Orleans on April 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM (ET). The biggest basketball game of the year. Here is all the detailed information about this March Madness game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Sling.

North Carolina Tar Heels are finally in the national championship game after doing the unthinkable, knocking Duke Blue Devil out of the final four. They won that game as underdogs 81-77, a sizable margin against a big favorite.

Kansas Jayhawks are favorites tonight, it is highly likely that they will win the national championship but the last time they won a natty was more than 12 years ago, in 2008 against the Memphis Tigers 75-68.

UNC vs Kansas: Match Information

Date: Monday, April 4, 2022.

Time: 9:20 PM (ET)

Location: Caesar Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Live Stream: Sling

UNC vs Kansas: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:20 PM

CT: 8:20 PM

MT: 7:20 PM

PT: 6:20 PM

UNC vs Kansas: Storylines

UNC is in the national championship with Hubert Davis making his debut with the Tar Heels program as his first head coaching job. The regular season record was good for UNC at 24-9 overall and 15-5 in the ACC. The team lost the conference semifinals against Virginia Tech but during the 2022 March Madness they won against Marquette 95-63, eliminating the defending champion Baylor Bears 93-86, UCLA 73-66, Saint Peter's 69-49 and Duke 81-77. Three wins against three Top AP Poll teams.

The Kansas Jayhawks also have a success story with only 6 losses on the 2021-22 season, 33 wins including the March Madness games and the Big 12 conference championship where they won against Texas Tech 74-65. In the March Madness stages the Jayhawks won against two top ranked teams, No. 12 Providence 66-61 (Sweet Sixteen) and No. 6 Villanova 81-65 (Final Four).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free UNC vs Kansas in the U.S.

This March Madness 2022 game for the Final Four will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Sling and other option to watch this game in the US is TBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

UNC vs Kansas: Predictions And Odds

UNC are underdogs with +4 ATS and +170 moneyline at BetMGM, they are in a good moment but they are facing a lethal offense. Kansas Jayhawks are favorites to win by -4 points and -185 moneyline. The totals are offered at 151.5 points. The best pick for this National Championship pick is: UNC +4.



BetMGM UNC +4 / +170 Draw 151.5 Kansas -4 / -185

* Odds via BetMGM.