The Victory Bell and a historic West Coast rivalry are back when USC clash with UCLA in one of the most expected games of Week 12 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

A Cinderella season for UCLA was almost entirely crushed after an incredible 34-28 loss to Arizona. If the Bruins want to stay alive, they'll have to beat USC as a 2.5 point underdog. There's no margin of error for them in the Crosstown Showdown. UCLA have an 8-2 record and trail USC, Oregon and Utah in the conference. However, a win vs the Trojans could shock the Pac-12 considering the Ducks and the Utes also face each other this week.

A few days ago, USC got a major boost on their Pac-12 chances when Oregon and UCLA both lost. Now, the Trojans can end for good the Bruins' season. With a 9-1 record, USC still have a shot at the College Football Playoffs. If they win, they're in the Pac-12 Championship Game which is scheduled to be played on December 2 in Las Vegas.

UCLA vs USC: Date

The UCLA Bruins host the USC Trojans in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 19 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

UCLA vs USC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch UCLA vs USC in the US

In a crucial matchup for the Pac-12, the USC Trojans visit UCLA as part of Week 12 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FOX.