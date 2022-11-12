Utah take on Stanford at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Utah and Stanford meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah . The home team did not meet all expectations this season.

The Utes are nowhere near CFP but at least they don't have a losing record, so far they are No. 13 in the nation and the last three weeks were perfect wins for them against USC, Washington State and Arizona.< /p>

Stanford couldn't do anything in a recent game against Washington State, losing 14-52 in their second straight loss from Oct. 29-Nov. 5. The last time Stanford won a game was on October 22 against Arizona State 15-14.

Utah vs Stanford: Date

Utah and Stanford play for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 12 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah . The home team can easily win this game, but the visitors know how to defend themselves.

Utah vs Stanford: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Utah vs Stanford at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

This game for the Week 11 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Utah and Stanford at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah on Saturday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here