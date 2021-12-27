Virginia Tech take on Maryland at Yankee Stadium in Bronx for the Pinstripe Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Virginia Tech vs Maryland: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech and Maryland meet in the Pinstripe Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx. Two teams with poor results in the regular season want one more victory. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Hokies were plagued with injuries before the start of the regular season, but the team won three of the first four weeks. The negative results of Virginia Tech appeared in games against conference rivals, the team closed the regular season with 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC Coastal Division.

Maryland Terrapins won just three games against conference rivals, the rest of the games were six losses. The last game of the regular season was a victory for Maryland against Rutgers on the road.

Virginia Tech vs Maryland: Date

Virginia Tech and Maryland play for the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday, December 29 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx. The Terrapins offense is scoring an average of 27.2 points per game and the Hokies are allowing just 22.9 points per game.

Virginia Tech vs Maryland: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Virginia Tech vs Maryland at the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl

This game for the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl, Virginia Tech and Maryland at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx on Wednesday, December 29, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

