Virginia Tech against Maryland play in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Virginia Tech vs Maryland: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl in the US

Virginia Tech (6-6) and Maryland (6-6) play for the Pinstripe Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 at 2:15 PM (ET). The last big game for a positive record at all costs. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Virginia Tech Hokies did their best to close the regular season with a good record, but in the end the team won six of twelve games. Their conference record, at the ACC Coastal Division, was the same but at 4-4.

Maryland Terrapins got off to a good start to the regular season with a winning streak that seemed to point to a special season, but after Week 4 he entered a bad streak that was hard to take in.

Virginia Tech vs Maryland: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Time: 2:15 PM (ET)

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Virginia Tech vs Maryland: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

Virginia Tech vs Maryland: Storylines

The first win of the season for the Hokies was important as they won against No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 at home. That victory was key to putting the team's offensive game to the test and to conquer the first victory within the ACC. But the Virginia Tech Hokies had only one winning streak all season, the rest were losing streaks.

Braxton Burmeister is the Hokies starting quarterback with 142/255 passes completed, 1960 yards, 7.7 yards per attempt, 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Maryland Terrapins also began the 2021-22 NCAA regular season with a 30-24 win against West Virginia at home. That was a win as part of a four-week winning streak, and within that winning streak was the first win against a conference rival, Illinois 20-17. The winning streak came to an end for the Terrapins against No. 5 Iowa at home 14-51.

Taulia Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback for the Terrapins, apart from being the brother of Tua of the Dolphins, Taulia threw this season for 308/450 passes completed, 68.4%, 3595 passes, 8 yards per attempt, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Virginia Tech vs Maryland in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Pinstripe Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Virginia Tech vs Maryland: Predictions And Odds

Virginia Tech Hokies are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +160 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a weak offensive game but the team defense allows only 22.9 points per game. Maryland Terrapins are favorites to win by -3.5 points and -170 moneyline. The totals is offered at 54.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Maryland -3.5.



FanDuel Virginia Tech +3.5 / +160 Totals 54.5 Maryland -3.5 / -170

* Odds via FanDuel