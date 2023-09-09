Watch Ball State vs Georgia for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ball State and Georgia meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The visitors are underdogs and are desperate for a victory. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Ball State vs Georgia online free in the US on Fubo]

The Cardinals began the season with a loss against Kentucky in what was a crushing 14-44 loss on the road. They won’t play at home until September 16 against Indiana State.

The Bulldogs as defending champions are big favorites and the best part was that they won the first game of the season by 48-7 against UT Martin.

When will Ball State vs Georgia be played?

Ball State and Georgia play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 9 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The home team has a solid defensive and offensive line.

Ball State vs Georgia: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Ball State vs Georgia in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Ball State and Georgia at the Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, September 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is SECN.