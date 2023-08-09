The third round of the Canadian Open 2023 has a great matchup for the highest seeded player in the draw. This one is going to have Carlos Alcaraz facing Hubert Hurkacz. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Alcaraz is back on the court after his resounding title at Wimbledon. He is the main favorite to win the tournament considering the way he has been playing. In his first match he defeated Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6.

Hurkacz is a player that can be a very intriguing challenge for the best player of the moment. His powerful serve provides him the tool to pose a threat against anyone. He secured victories over Alexander Bublik and Miomir Kecmanovic.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the Canadian Open 2023 this Thursday, August 10. The game will be played at the centre court.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the Canadian Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.