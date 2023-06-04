The 2023 French Open will have the main candidate Carlos Alcaraz playing Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round. Surprisingly, the Italian leads the series 1-0. Read more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti online free in the US on Fubo]

Alcaraz is the obvious choice to win the tournament along Novak Djokovic with Rafael Nadal being out of the draw. The Spaniard has shown his level in all three rounds, but the latest game was probably his best performance. He defeated Dennis Shapovalov with a clear 6-1; 6-4; 6-2.

Musetti might be seen as the least favored player here because of what his opponent can do. However, he has been impressive in every match he played so far. He got to this round eliminating Mikael Ymer, Alexander Shevchenko, and Cameron Norrie in straight sets each time.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will meet Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open this Sunday, June 4. The game will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

*It’s the third game of the day, right after Novak Djokovic vs Juan Pablo Varillas, which won’t start before 6:30 AM (ET)

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti in the US

The game between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel, Bally Sports and MSG are the other options.