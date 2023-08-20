Carlos Alcaraz play against Novak Djokovic in what will be the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the long-awaited final of the seventh ATP Masters 1000 event of the 2023 season, and as for its protagonists, there is no surprise. They were the two primary favorites to reach this stage, and they have reached it almost effortlessly. This final is a rematch of the championship that took place just a few weeks ago at Wimbledon.

On one side, we have Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion of the last Grand Slam and the current world number 1, who is aiming to continue his triumphant run. His opponent will be none other than Novak Djokovic, who is seeking redemption for the outcome at Wimbledon. This will be the fourth match between them; the previous encounters resulted in 2 victories for the Spaniard and 1 for the Serbian.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic be played?

The match for the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will take place this Sunday, August 20 at 4:30 PM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

This match for the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.