The Formula 1 will have this weekend the Spanish Grand Prix, 7th race of the 2023 season. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Spanish Grand Prix online in the US on Fubo]

After the Monaco Grand Prix, Max Verstappen managed to get a good points advantage over his immediate pursuer, Sergio Perez. The difference is now 39 points and it seems that it could be increased even more in this 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman took pole position, while the Mexican will start 11th on the grid. In the constructors’ championship, McLaren could get some good points with Norris in third and Piastri 10th. Also, Stroll in 6th and Alonso in 9th could give Aston Martin good points in the fight for second place.

When will Spanish Grand Prix 2023 take place?

The F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Circuito de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain this Sunday, June 4 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix

This F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.