Matchday 2 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup has the hosts with an easy matchup in theory. This one involves France facing Uruguay at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Learn more about the date, kick-off time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

France are one of the championship candidates not just because they are the hosting nation, but their talented team should be reaching far in the competition. This was demonstrated in the first match as they defeated New Zealand with a perfect display.

Uruguay appear as probably the weakest team in this rough group, as their main goal is to try to leave the tournament with a victory. Their scheduled marked a bye for the beginning, so this is going to be their presentation.

France vs Uruguay: Kick-Off Time

France will be defying Uruguay on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup this Thursday, September 14. The game will be played at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 15)

France: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (September 15)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 4:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama in your country

Australia: STAN

France: TF1, M6, France TV

Ireland: RTE, VIRGIN

Italy: SKY Italia, RAI

Netherlands: ZIGGO

New Zealand: SKY NZ, Stuff

Poland: POLSAT

Portugal: SPORT TV

UK: ITV, S4C

United States: Peacock, NBC Sports

Uruguay: Star+