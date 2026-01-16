Not NY Yankees: MLB Network analyst predicts where Cody Bellinger will sign

The New York Yankees remain in the mix for Cody Bellinger, but during a recent MLB Network segment, analyst Anthony Recker made it clear that he believes it is unlikely Bellinger ends up with the Bombers. Instead, Recker said he expects the star outfielder to land with the other New York team.

Recker was blunt on MLB Network: “I do think the Yankees probably need him more. I think he’s going to end up a Met. I do. I really do.” His take aligns with reports that the Yankees are unwilling to engage in a bidding war and that their current offer is viewed internally as final.

The Mets recently shook up the market by signing Bo Bichette, a move that could influence Bellinger’s decision if New York’s NL club decides to push harder. Nothing is official yet, but the Yankees’ reported offer, believed to be in the $155–$160 million range, remains one of the strongest known proposals on the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could the Mets sign Bellinger?

Yes, it remains a real possibility. Financially, the Mets still have enough flexibility to add a player like Bellinger, and given his production last MLB season, a .272 batting average, 160 hits, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs, there is a strong case for them to make an aggressive push.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“With Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette off the market, Cody Bellinger is now the top hitter remaining on the free-agent market. The Yankees and Blue Jays figure to be his top suitors, though the Mets, who remain in need of OF help, still can’t be ruled out despite signing Bichette,” Mark Feinsand wrote on X.

Advertisement

see also Former Jose Altuve teammate signs two-year deal with the Twins

Bellinger’s versatility could also make him an ideal fit for the Mets, as ESPN’s Buster Olney noted on X, pointing out how his ability to play multiple positions could benefit the roster.

Advertisement

“One rival evaluator notes how well Cody Bellinger would fit into the Mets’ current roster: plays all three OF spots plus 1B (giving another alternative to Polanco), fits the pre-winter aim of run prevention, plus depth in a top-heavy lineup.

He’s the last big money position player on the board. The Mets haven’t been focused on him all winter, but then again, back in November, they probably never dreamed they pay a third baseman who’s never played third $42 million in free agency.”

Advertisement