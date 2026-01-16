NY Yankees focus on ace as Cody Bellinger’s saga remains uncertain

The New York Yankees are trying multiple things on multiple fronts. For instance, they are still waiting on the Cody Bellinger saga to resolve. On the other, they’re focusing on trying to land an ace.

Per Bob Klapisch on NJ.com, “The Yankees will keep a close eye on Weathers, but the best safety net would be a deal for Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta, who is currently being pursued by the Bombers.” Ryan Weathers is an in-house talent, but according to the report, the Yankees are trying to land Peralta to boost their rotation massively.

If the Yankees manage to get Peralta, their rotation would be absolutely incredible. If not, then Ryan Weathers, who was just acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Marlins could get prominent opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peralta has much more upside than Weathers

Peralta is better and overall resides on a higher-tier than Weathers. In the end, Peralta is a proven top-of-the-rotation starter. Weathers is very talented, but the lefty is either a lower-tier starting pitcher, or a depth-oriented piece.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Advertisement

In 2025, Peralta had a 17-6 league-best record, a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts. Weathers had a 3.99 ERA and only 37 strikeouts with a 2-2 record in eight games started for the Marlins. Peralta is elite, while Weathers is intriguing.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees reportedly in trade talks with NL Central team as Cody Bellinger saga extends

Amid the search of an ace, Bellinger remains unsigned

While it’s been reported that the Yankees are at the front to be Bellinger’s future team, the fact is many teams are still pushing to land the former NL MVP. Bellinger is the top hitter on the market and he provides talent and leadership.

Advertisement

The Yankees offered a five-year deal, which is less than what Bellinger desires. However, it seems that other teams are also hesitant to provide a long-term deal. In fact, that’s the bigger issue with Bellinger. Many teams are willing to spend a chunk on his AAV, but they don’t want to be tied to him until he is on his late 30s.