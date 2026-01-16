Marcus Freeman could leave Notre Dame to become Steelers next head coach in 2026

Marcus Freeman could consider leaving Notre Dame to become the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to a report by Albert Breer, that NFL team would be his only option to accept leaving college football.

“I think if there’s one team that would give him pause and make him think, ‘Do I really want to walk away from this?’, and might cause him to go to Notre Dame and say this is just too much, this is a unique situation, I think it’s Pittsburgh. I think a lot of things have to line up there. Obviously, staff is part of it. But, he makes a ton of sense.”

At the moment, Marcus Freeman does not appear on the Steelers’ list of candidates, who have already scheduled at least a few interviews to find their next coach after Mike Tomlin left.

Marcus Freeman could be an option for Steelers

Albert Breer mentioned that Marcus Freeman fits the profile to be the next head coach for the Steelers. He is only 40 years old and has been a defensive specialist throughout his career. He could be a great option.

“He looks like a Steelers coach. He carries himself like a Steelers coach. He has the same sort of command that Mike Tomlin had. So, if I’m the Steelers, I’m making that call.”

However, Freeman publicly confirmed that he is ready to return to Notre Dame for the 2026 season. Interestingly, if an offer from the Steelers arrives, it would be very difficult to turn it down.

