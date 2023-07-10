Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina will face each other for the 2023 Wimbledon Championship quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

As expected, the world number one, Iga Swiatek, has advanced to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023. She has had a relatively smooth journey, winning matches in straight sets and conceding few games in the first three rounds. However, the fourth round proved to be a tougher test for her.

In that round, she faced the Swiss player Bencic and had to overcome significant challenges to secure victory in three sets. Now, she faces an even more formidable challenge as her opponent in the quarterfinals is the Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina. Unlike the Polish player, Svitolina did not have an easy path to the quarterfinals. She will undoubtedly seek to surprise and pose a strong challenge to the world number one.

When will Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina will take place this Tuesday, July 11 at 8:30 AM.

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.