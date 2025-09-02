Amanda Anisimova makes bold admission ahead of US Open showdown with Iga Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek are set for a highly anticipated rematch following their clash in the Wimbledon final earlier this year, where Swiatek decisively defeated the American in one of the tournament’s quickest finals. Now, at the US Open, Anisimova seeks redemption with an opportunity to turn the tables.

After dispatching Brazilian competitor Beatriz Haddad Maia in the previous round, Anisimova addressed her upcoming encounter with Swiatek at the US Open with candor. “Who would’ve thought we’d meet again so soon? I’m super excited. It’s going to be a great match… I hope… this time,” Anisimova remarked to the US Open press team.

With these comments, Anisimova hints at a revised strategy compared to her Wimbledon performance, where she failed to win a single game and appeared overwhelmed by the pressure, an outcome influenced by the numerous challenges she has faced since turning professional.

Now, with a renewed mindset and the backing of an enthusiastic home crowd, Anisimova aims to defy the odds. Although Swiatek enters as the favorite, Anisimova is determined to secure a spot in the US Open semifinals and prove her resilience on the grand stage.

Swiatek’s preparation for the quarterfinals

Prior to learning that Anisimova would be her opponent in the quarterfinals at the US Open, Swiatek demonstrated her focus and determination to succeed. Amidst an interview conducted by the tournament organizers, Swiatek was seen messaging her head coach, underscoring her commitment to preparing thoroughly for the tournament.

“I was just texting my coach. I asked him to reserve about 10 minutes on the practice courts if possible,” Swiatek disclosed during the interview following her Round of 16 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Swiatek’s admission about Rafael Nadal

In the post-match press conference after her Round of 16 triumph, the Polish sensation made an endearing confession regarding her admiration for Rafael Nadal. When asked by a reporter if she felt uncomfortable with fans requesting her sweaty towel after each match, Swiatek responded candidly.

“No, because I would have loved to have one of Rafa’s sweaty towels when I was a kid,” Swiatek expressed, reflecting on her youthful idolization of the Spanish icon as she watched him dominate the ATP circuit.

