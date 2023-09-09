Watch Nebraska vs Colorado for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Nebraska and Colorado meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Folsom Field in Boulder. The visitors want a victory before things get worse. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Cornhuskers began the current season with a painful loss against Minnesota 10-13 in what was their first Big Ten game. After this game they make their home debut with Matt Rhule on September 16.

The Buffaloes couldn’t be happier after winning the first game of the season alongside their new head coach Deion Sanders, they won against No. 17 TCU by 45-42.

When will Nebraska vs Colorado be played?

Nebraska and Colorado play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 9 at Folsom Field in Boulder. The home team is inspired after winning against a top ranked team.

Nebraska vs Colorado: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Nebraska vs Colorado in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Nebraska and Colorado at the Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, September 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.