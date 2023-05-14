The 2023 Italian Open will have ATP World’s N°1 Novak Djokovic clashing with Grigor Dimitrov. This game featuring two top players appears in the round of 32. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov online free in the US on Fubo]

Djokovic will stay at the top of the ranking until this tournament ends because Carlos Alcaraz will take his spot again. But the Serbian is still the favorite to see the Spaniard in the final. His first game was a 7-6 (5); 6-2 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Dimitrov gets to this match with very low possibilities to advance to the next round. His talent is impressive when he is in a good day, although his past against Djokovic has him 1-10 in the head-to-head. The Bulgarian defeated Stanislas Wawrinka 6-4; 7-6 (3).

When will Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov be played?

Novak Djokovic will meet Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 32 of the 2023 Italian Open this Sunday, May 14. The game will be played at center court.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

*Estimated

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov in the US

The game between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 32 of the 2023 Italian Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel, Bally Sports, and MSG are the other options.