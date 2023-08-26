Watch UTEP vs Jacksonville State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming today

UTEP and Jacksonville State meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football. This game will take place at Burgess–Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville. The home team is ready to win the first game of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 NCAA DI Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch UTEP vs Jacksonville State online free in the US on Fubo]

The Gamecocks will enjoy their first season as FBS team, but unfortunately they will not be able to play in the postseason due to the transition rules making them ineligible for the postseason.

The Miners couldn’t do anything last season to improve their record, at the end of the season they had a losing record of 5-7 overall.

When will UTEP vs Jacksonville State be played?

UTEP and Jacksonville State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football today, August 26 at Burgess–Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville. The home team wants to show that they are strong for this subdivision.

UTEP vs Jacksonville State: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch UTEP vs Jacksonville State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football, UTEP and Jacksonville State at the Burgess–Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville on Saturday, August 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBSSN.