As the 2022 US Open Tennis Championship is coming to an end, many of the ATP players are looking forward to their final place at the ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals, especially Rafael Nadal.

What does Rafael Nadal need to be No.1 at the ATP ranking after the US Open?

When Daniil Medvedev was eliminated by Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of the 2022 US Open, the ATP ranking started to rearrange itself. In fact, Rafael Nadal could be the No. 1 ranked again, after two years when he was placed there in the beginning of the 2020 ATP tour.

However, Nadal is not the only one on the run for the No.1 spot at the Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking. In fact, there are two more players in that race. Those are the 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, and the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

In fact, both of them are still in contention for the 2022 US Open title. According to the ATP tour's website, Ruud and Alcaraz are right behind Nadal in the ATP Singles Live Ranking for the No.1 spot. However, there's still time for both of them to catch up.

What needs to happen for Rafael Nadal to be No.1 ranked at the ATP after the US Open?

First off, Rafael Nadal would have been ranked No.1, if he was able to clinch the 2022 US Open. However, Frances Tiafoe upset his desires after he outbest him in the Round of 16 stage. Now, he has to wait for Carlos Alcaraz''s and Casper Ruud's results at the Bille Jean King Tennis Center.

Especifically, if Alcaraz or Ruud were to make it to the finals, Rafael Nadal won't be the top player of the ATP. So, he needs them to be eliminated in the semifinals round at least to keep the No.1 spot for himself when the US Open Tennis Championship ends.

However, if both Alcaraz and Ruud make it to the finals, the winner of that game, not only would be taking home the US Open trophy, but he will be the next No.1 ATP ranked player. So, there's still much at stake left for the finals rounds at the Bille Jean King Tennis Center.