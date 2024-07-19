Catch every thrilling moment of the WNBA All-Star Game live, streaming or on TV in the USA. Don't miss out as WNBA's biggest stars hit the field for an unforgettable showdown.

Get ready for the ultimate showdown as the WNBA All-Star Game 2024 takes center stage this Saturday, July 20. Tune in to catch all the thrilling action and watch your favorite stars shine, with plenty of live viewing options available both through streaming services and on traditional TV across the USA.

The WNBA All-Star Game is back, and fans of the premier women’s basketball league are in for a treat. This year’s event promises to deliver nonstop excitement and high-octane action from tip-off to the final buzzer. With the league’s top talent on display, spectators won’t want to miss a single moment of this exhilarating showcase.

Headlining the event, Caitlin Clark will have the opportunity to show her talent after what happened with Team USA. This star-studded showdown is set to captivate WNBA fans, offering a thrilling spectacle as the league’s finest athletes compete on one of the biggest stages.

When will the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game match be played?

Get ready for an electrifying night of hoops as the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game tips off this Saturday, July 20, at 8:30 PM (ET).

2024 WNBA All-Star Game: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in the USA

Get ready for the thrill of the WNBA All-Star Game 2024, streaming live on Fubo with a free trial and hitting ABC for fans all across the nation. Don’t miss out on the action as the league’s top talent takes center stage!