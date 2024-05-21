Iran will face off against Serbia for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Iran will take on Serbia in Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1. Here, you’ll find all the essential details, including the match date, kick-off time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

In the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League, two teams will make their debut with a clear mission: to significantly enhance their performance compared to their showing in the 2023 edition, where neither managed to advance to the final phase of the tournament.

Serbia, with a record of 6 wins and 6 losses, came close to qualifying, though much more is anticipated from a team of their caliber. Iran fared even worse, securing just 2 wins and 10 losses, a statistic they undoubtedly aim to improve upon in 2024.

When will the Iran vs Serbia match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between Iran and Serbia will be played this Wednesday, May 22 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Iran vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Iran vs Serbia in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between Iran and Serbia will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.