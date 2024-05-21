Iran will take on Serbia in Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1. Here, you’ll find all the essential details, including the match date, kick-off time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.
In the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League, two teams will make their debut with a clear mission: to significantly enhance their performance compared to their showing in the 2023 edition, where neither managed to advance to the final phase of the tournament.
Serbia, with a record of 6 wins and 6 losses, came close to qualifying, though much more is anticipated from a team of their caliber. Iran fared even worse, securing just 2 wins and 10 losses, a statistic they undoubtedly aim to improve upon in 2024.
When will the Iran vs Serbia match be played?
The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between Iran and Serbia will be played this Wednesday, May 22 at 8:00 PM (ET).
Iran vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Iran vs Serbia in the USA
This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between Iran and Serbia will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.