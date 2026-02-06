Who is Matilda De Angelis? Age, career and her role in the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Matilda De Angelis was one of the first talents announced for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, a distinction that positioned her at the intersection of culture and spectacle as the world tuned in. Her presence hinted at a creative narrative beyond sport.

She built a versatile career across film, television and music before her Olympic involvement, moving from acclaimed Italian cinema to international productions on streaming platforms. Her artistic range gave weight to her inclusion in a ceremony shaped around “Armonia”.

At San Siro Stadium in Milan, she played a narrative role within a show designed to weave Italian heritage with global storytelling, joining an ensemble that blended performers from opera, pop and classical music with actors and creative voices.

Who is Matilda De Angelis?

Matilda De Angelis is an Italian actress and singer whose career has steadily climbed from local projects to international visibility. Born and raised in Bologna, she first drew attention in Italian cinema before branching into television and global streaming series.

Matilda De Angelis performs during the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Her early work included a breakout role in Italian Race (2016), which earned her critical recognition and award nominations in Italy. She has since built a resume that spans both film and television, earning accolades for her performances while also contributing to soundtracks and releasing music collaborations.

In recent years, she has appeared in high-profile international projects such as HBO’s The Undoing and Netflix’s The Law According to Lidia Poët, showcasing her range and establishing her as one of Italy’s most compelling contemporary performers.

How old is Matilda De Angelis?

Matilda De Angelis was born on September 11, 1995, in Bologna, Italy, making her 30 years old in 2026. Her age places her among a generation of European actors who have successfully transitioned from regional prominence to global exposure.

With more than a decade of screen and stage experience by her early 30s, she embodies both youthful energy and seasoned craft in her performances. This blend of experience and fresh perspective has made her a natural choice for roles that demand emotional depth and versatility.

What role did Matilda De Angelis play in the Winter Olympics?

Matilda De Angelis was one of the first performers announced for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, highlighting the event’s emphasis on Italian culture and creative expression.

Matilda De Angelis performs during the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony (Source: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Organizers revealed her participation as part of the ceremony’s artistic cast months before the Games, positioning her presence as both symbolic and narrative — a thread connecting Italy’s cinematic and musical heritage with the broader Olympic spectacle.

While details of her specific segments varied within the show’s flow, her involvement underscored the creative vision behind the ceremony, which framed tradition and innovation in a celebration of cultural identity that resonated beyond sport.