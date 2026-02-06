Who performed the Italian anthem at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

A hush settled over the stadium in Milan as the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics reached one of its most solemn traditions. The Italian national anthem, always a defining ritual, carried new emotional weight.

Framed by sweeping visuals and a carefully staged atmosphere, the performance connected national pride with the broader artistic vision. The choice of voice reflected both cultural heritage and the global tone the Games sought to project.

As the final notes echoed across the arena, attention quickly turned to the artist behind the moment. The identity of the performer became part of the ceremony’s wider story, linking music, symbolism and the spirit of Milan-Cortina’s debut.

Laura Pausini performed at the 2026 Winter Olympics

At the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, one of the most symbolic musical moments came early in the program when Italian pop icon Laura Pausini took the stage to perform the Italian national anthem.

Laura Pausini during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Pausini, a Grammy-winning singer celebrated across Europe and Latin America, delivered the anthem with a blend of emotional depth and vocal clarity that set the tone for the rest of the evening.

Staged segments celebrated everything from the country’s classical music tradition to contemporary artistic achievements, and her performance of the anthem underscored the host nation’s pride in welcoming the world.

The anthem performance also served as a bridge between the more theatrical elements of the show and the Parade of Nations that followed. With soaring vocals that resonated throughout San Siro Stadium, her rendition became one of the early highlights of the evening.