Every Grand Slam of the season involves the top best players in both the ATP and the WTA. So, when big players such as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or any near the top 4 rank miss any major tournament, the tournament, the fans are the one who lose the most.

This year, there were special circumstances that left out the Russian players such as Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev from the Wimbledon Championships tournament. But, if it wasn't for that, the four Grand Slam of the season would have seen the best players of the ATP.

Federer's case is special, because he has been struggling with injuries in the last two years. In fact, he had planned to retire after the 2020 Olympics, but yet again, special circumstances postponed it. So, he made it to last year's tour, and played in both the French Open and Wimbledon for the last time.

2022 US Open: Why is Roger Federer not playing in New York?

Since his loss to Hubert Hurkacz in the 2021 Wimbledon Quaterfinals, Roger Federer hasn't play a game. In this year's tour, the 20-time Grand Slam winner hasn't yet made an official return to the tennis court. In fact, Federer dropped out of the ATP singles rankings for the first time in 25 years on July 11, 2022.

After his last game, Roger Federer went under surgery due to an injury on his right knee. Since then, Federer has set as a goal to return to the tennis court, and retire. However, in this year's tour, Federer hasn't play at all, however, he is still in trainning sessions. Also, he got an tribute in this year's Wimbledon.

But, he didn't play at the All England Club. Despite Roger Federer won't play at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center either, the Swiss player is set to play in the 2022 Laver Cup on September. Therefore, Roger Federer will miss the US Open tournament for two consecutive years after he last played in 2019.