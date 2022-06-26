The third Grand Slam of the season will be held from June 27 to July 10 at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom. Find out here if Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon 2022.

The wait for Wimbledon is over. The third Grand Slam of the season and the only one to be played on grass will begin on June 27 and conclude on July 10. The oldest tournament in the history of tennis played since 1877, will be held at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom.

2022 is a very special year for Wimbledon, marking 100 years since its move to Church Road and the centenary of Centre Court. In addition, this edition will be marked after the ATP jointly with the WTA and the ITF decided not to award points for the ranking.

There is no doubt that Wimbledon is one of the most important competitions in the world, and that makes all tennis players want to participate in it. Will Serena Williams compete in The Championships?

Is Serena Williams going to play at Wimbledon 2022?

Under two weeks before the start of Wimbledon, Williams posted a cryptic photo alongside a message on Instagram that thrilled fans hoping to see one of the best players of all time grace the grass. “SW and SW19. "It's a date. 2022 — see you there”, williams told her followers, accompanying her words with a photo of a court. Serena Williams will compete at Wimbledon 2022.

The 40-year-old player will be able to compete after the organizers wisely decided to award the seven-time champion a wildcard entry. Williams has not reached the final eight at a Grand Slam since the 2021 Australian Open and has not appeared at a major since sustaining an injury in a first-round Wimbledon exit last year.

In the first round at Wimbledon 2022, Williams will face Harmony Tan who is currently ranked 113th in the world. The match will be played on Tuesday, June 28.