Wimbledon 2022 will be held from June 27 to July 10 and will take place at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom. Find out here why is Leylah Fernandez not playing in Wimbledon 2022.

The third Grand Slam of the season is just around the corner. Wimbledon 2022 will start on June 27 and will be held at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, until July 10. 2022 is a very special year for Wimbledon, marking 100 years since its move to Church Road and the centenary of Centre Court.

Likewise, it will be a year marked in the history of tennis since the championship will not award ATP points. In total, Wimbledon 2022 will award €47,000,000 in prize money and will continue the traditions of strict dress codes for its competitors, strawberries and cream tasting, and the presence of royalty.

Daria Kasatkina, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Aryna Sabalenka, and Victoria Azarenka will not participate in the championship for non-sporting reasons, but why will Leylah Fernandez not play?

Why is Leylah Fernandez not playing in Wimbledon 2022

The Canadian, Leylah Fernandez, had a successful French Open run reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. However, the 19-year-old player was discomfort during her games against Martina Trevisan, and she had to be visited by a doctor during the match. Fernandez eventually lost 6-2; 6-3, but the defeat was not the worst of it.

After the match, Fernandez didn't meet with the media but was spotted on crutches. Her team later confirmed that she had suffered a grade three stress fracture on the top of her right foot. As a result of the injury, she was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon.

Then, the Canadian showed through her Instagram how she was doing and said: “Just wanted to share a life update, unfortunately, I fractured my foot. In need of some well wishes more than ever. The fight in me will continue just after some PT appointments. Have any good podcast, show, or book recommendations?!”.

Fernandez announced that he intends to participate at the WTA 250 Citi Open in Washington DC from July 30. In an Instagram Story, she stated: “This injury won’t keep me off the court for long. I am excited to say that I’ll be playing at the tournament, the Citi Open for the very first time. So come and cheer us on between July 30th to August 7th at Washington DC”.