The most prestigious Grand Slam of the season is about to start. However, the World No.1 player, Daniil Medved won't take part of it as for this year's edition.

The ATP and the WTA made a decision regarding Wimbledon's player list. In fact, the current champion Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be present at the All England Club to play once again for Wimbledon 2022, the most prestigious Grand Slam of the season.

However, players from Russia and Belarus in both categories won't take part of this year's Wimbledon. This list includes Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev of the men's category and Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka, from Belarus wh won't be part of the women's cateogory.

Although, the decision made by the All England Club doesn't involve sports performance of any kind. As for tennis and other sports that have taken a stand recently in many social injustice cases, political issues and this time is not any different.

Why is World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev not playing in The Championships?

In April, the All England Club announced that Russian and Belarusian tennis players were banned from the British competition. They decided this after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while Belarus helped their ongoing war. A statemet was released to the public which stated, "In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players. It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to Wimbledon."

Wimbledon isn't the only sports tournament banning the Russian sportsmen in U.K soil. The British government forced the former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to sell Chelsea FC to stop any relationship to the Russian Government.