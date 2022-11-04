Wisconsin will take on Maryland on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at Camp Randall Stadium. Here you can find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Maryland will visit Wisconsin on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at Camp Randall Stadium trying to continue their good year with a victory on the road. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can use FuboTV (Free Trial).

The season has been good for Maryland so far. Their 6-2 overall record proves it, but they have also been consistent throughout the tournament. For example, their losses were against a contender like the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers, both being one-possession games, so they weren’t blown out by anyone. This could be a great opportunity for the Terrapins to add to their two wins in a row before facing Ohio State and Penn State in back-to-back weeks.

Wisconsin can’t say the same than their opponents because their performances weren’t solid. Their 4-4 overall record is a perfect description of how irregular they have been in 2022. One reason that lead to their inconsistency is that they couldn’t take full advantage when playing at home, where they are just 3-2. Coming from a bye week won’t make much difference this time since both arrive after that break, but at least the Badgers had the opportunity to put together a well-constructed gameplan to go for an upset victory.

Wisconsin vs Maryland: Date

Wisconsin will receiver Maryland on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, November 5 at 12:00 PM (ET). The game will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs Maryland: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Wisconsin vs Maryland in the US

The game between Wisconsin and Maryland on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. The other option is the Big Ten Network.

