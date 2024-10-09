Trending topics:
WNBA News: Sun's DeWanna Bonner makes major admission after loss against Lynx

Following the elimination of the Connecticut Sun at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx last night, DeWanna Bonner sent a clear message about missing out on the chance for the WNBA title.

Veronica Burton #22, Brionna Jones #42 and DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Connecticut Sun react during the second half of Game Three of the WNBA playoff semifinals against the Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena on October 4, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Lynx defeated the Sun 90-81.
By Matías Persuh

The WNBA finally has its two finalists for this season: with yesterday’s victory of the Minnesota Lynx over the Connecticut Sun, Cheryl Reeve’s team will face the New York Liberty in the decisive series. Following the elimination, Sun star DeWanna Bonner delivered a strong self-critique after the game.

Over the weekend, the Sun forced a fifth and decisive game against Minnesota with a solid 92-82 victory. However, in the most crucial moment of the series, Stephanie White’s team couldn’t find their footing and ended up missing out on the Finals.

Following the elimination, star DeWanna Bonner expressed her feelings about the loss in statements to Myron Medcalf of ESPN: “I can’t even tell you what happened. I think they just kind of punched us in the face and we got shell-shocked. We couldn’t fight back.”

Although the Sun had a great season, finishing just behind the New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference, they fell just one game short of reaching the coveted Finals against Sabrina Ionescu’s team.

Connecticut Sun Minnesota Lynx

DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun defends against Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of Game Four of the WNBA playoff semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena on October 6, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Sun defeated the Lynx 92-82.

Stephanie White acknowledged the level of her opponent

The series between the Sun and the Lynx was incredibly tight, ultimately being decided in a fifth game. However, in the final match, Minnesota dominated from the start, led by an unstoppable Napheesa Collier.

WNBA: Sabrina Ionescu’s firm message after the Liberty beat the Aces to reach the finals

The forward, who is a former Olympic medalist with Team USA, finished the game with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. Following the loss, Coach White lavished praise on her opponent.

“She’s skilled. She has got incredible footwork, her pace, her poise. She doesn’t get rushed. You think about how she played in college and just the development to become a guard, essentially. She shoots the 3. She attacks off the bounce. She’s got great post moves. She’s got great touch around the rim. She’s just the combination of everything you’d want in a player,” Coach White said about Collier’s performance.

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates with teammates against the Connecticut Sun in the third quarter of Game Five of the Semi-Finals during the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on October 08, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Sun 88-77.

WNBA Finals

  • New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx – October 10th
  • New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx – October 13th
  • Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty – October 16th
  • Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty – October 18th
  • New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx – October 20th
Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

