Andrea Guerrieri’s profile: Who is the Italian tennis player? Age, height, career, ranking and more

Andrea Guerrieri’s breakthrough has been years in the making, and 2026 has finally put the Italian on tennis’ biggest stage. After grinding through the lower levels, his rise has accelerated with a first Challenger title and his Grand Slam debut in New York.

Andrea Guerrieri’s breakthrough has been a long time coming. The Italian spent years working his way through the lower levels of professional tennis before 2026 finally brought the kind of results that can change a career.

His progress became even more significant at the US Open, where he reached his first Grand Slam main draw at 27. It was a full-circle moment for a player who had competed in the junior event in New York a decade earlier.

Behind that breakthrough is a story of persistence, setbacks and gradual progress. From starting tennis in Correggio as a young child to building his career across Italy’s tennis circuit, he has taken an unconventional route to the ATP stage.

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How old is Andrea Guerrieri?

Andrea Guerrieri is 27 years old. The Italian was born on December 3, 1998, in Correggio, and his breakthrough on the professional circuit has come later than many of his peers. After years primarily on the ITF and Challenger circuits, 2026 has finally put him on the Grand Slam stage.

Andrea Guerrieri (Source: @guerrieriandrea_)

His rise has been a long process rather than a sudden arrival. He earned his first ATP ranking point back in 2015, but it was not until November 2025 that he broke into the Top 500. He started 2026 ranked No. 511 and climbed into the Top 300 in May before reaching the Top 200 in August.

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The biggest breakthrough came at the 2026 US Open, where he qualified for his first Grand Slam main draw at age 27. The achievement came after three qualifying victories in New York, giving him his first opportunity to compete in a major at the highest level.

How tall is Andrea Guerrieri?

Andrea Guerrieri is 5 feet 11 inches tall (1.80 meters). The Italian is a left-handed player who has developed a complete game, with clay traditionally being one of the surfaces on which he has been most comfortable.

What is Andrea Guerrieri’s current ranking?

Andrea Guerrieri is ranked No. 187 in the ATP singles rankings as of August 31, 2026. That is also his career-high ranking, which he first reached in August after one of the most productive stretches of his professional career.

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The climb is particularly impressive considering where he started the season. He opened 2026 at No. 511, entered the Top 300 in May and reached the Top 200 in August. The ATP identifies his No. 187 position as his career best.

His ranking surge has been powered by his results across several levels. He won his first ATP Challenger title in Rome, reached another Challenger final in Grodzisk Mazowiecki and added ITF titles in Trento and Reggio Emilia.

At what age did Andrea Guerrieri start playing tennis?

Andrea Guerrieri started playing tennis when he was 4 or 5 years old. His father, an amateur player and tennis fan, introduced him to the sport at a club in Correggio, and he quickly developed a strong connection with the game.

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His first coach was Roberto Cattini, who worked with him during his early years in Correggio. He later moved to Albinea, then Tennis Reggio, before eventually settling at the Tennis Training School in Foligno.

His junior career suggested that he had the potential to go further. He reached No. 93 in the junior rankings in 2016, won four junior titles and qualified for the boys’ singles draw at the 2016 US Open.

Who is Andrea Guerrieri’s coach?

Andrea Guerrieri is coached by Giampaolo Coppo and Riccardo Maiga. The pair have been part of his development since he moved to Foligno in 2021, with Maiga also accompanying him at the 2026 US Open.

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He has credited his coaches with reinforcing the importance of work ethic and trusting the process, particularly during the difficult stretches of his career. That message has become especially relevant during his 2026 breakthrough, when the results have finally started to match the potential he believed he had for years.

The Italian’s team has also been important during his transition from mostly playing ITF tournaments to becoming a more regular Challenger competitor. He said that the increased number of matches at that level helped him gain experience and confidence before his Grand Slam breakthrough.

How much prize money has Andrea Guerrieri earned?

Andrea Guerrieri has earned $190,732 in career prize money, according to the current player profile at the Croatia Open and ATP. The figure illustrates how much his career has changed during 2026.

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Andrea Guerrieri (Source: @guerrieriandrea_)

Before this season, he had spent much of his career competing at the ITF level, where the financial rewards are considerably smaller. His first Challenger title and Grand Slam qualification have brought both greater exposure and substantially more prize money.

He has also spoken about the financial realities of professional tennis outside the elite. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he explained that players ranked below the Top 150 can struggle financially and recalled sharing hotel rooms to keep expenses under control earlier in his career.

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Andrea Guerrieri’s career highlights

2026 US Open main draw: Guerrieri qualified for his first Grand Slam main draw at the 2026 US Open. He won three qualifying matches in New York, defeating August Holmgren, Joel Schwaerzler and Aziz Dougaz to earn his place in the field.

First Grand Slam appearance at 27: The US Open marked a particularly meaningful milestone because Guerrieri had previously played the tournament as a junior in 2016. Ten years later, he returned to Flushing Meadows as a professional and reached the main draw for the first time.

First ATP Challenger title: Guerrieri won his maiden Challenger trophy at the 2026 Garden Open in Rome, coming through qualifying and defeating Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the final. The ATP notes that he won the tournament after seven victories in eight days.

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Three ITF titles in the last two seasons: Guerrieri won M15 tournaments in Ljubljana and Offenbach in 2025 before adding M25 titles in Trento and Reggio Emilia in 2026. Those results provided the foundation for his move up the rankings.

First Challenger final beyond Rome: Guerrieri followed his Rome title by reaching the final of the 2026 Grodzisk Mazowiecki Challenger, further demonstrating that his run in Rome was not a one-off breakthrough.

Career-high No. 187: His results throughout 2026 pushed Guerrieri from No. 511 at the start of the season to a career-best No. 187 by August. The ATP’s ranking history identifies the Top-200 breakthrough as one of the defining moments of his season.

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Junior success: Before becoming a professional, Guerrieri reached No. 93 in the ITF junior rankings, won four junior titles and qualified for the 2016 US Open boys’ singles tournament.

A breakthrough year at 27: Perhaps the defining feature of Guerrieri’s 2026 season is its timing. After years of grinding through lower-level tournaments, he has reached his first Challenger title, his first Challenger final, the Top 200 and his first Grand Slam main draw all within the same season.