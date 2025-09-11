Andy Roddick offers firm opinion on Jannik Sinner following his two Grand Slam losses this year

Andy Roddick, one of the most distinguished tennis players during the era of the Big Three on the ATP circuit, has been making appearances on various shows and attending events within the tennis community. On the “Served” podcast, Roddick shared his candid thoughts on Jannik Sinner‘s performance in two Grand Slam tournaments this year.

Despite the Italian holding the World No. 1 ranking for most of the year, Roddick did not shy away from discussing Sinner’s demeanor after his defeats in the 2025 Grand Slams, noting that he behaved like a “gentleman,” in Roddick’s words.

“Sinner has had a tumultuous year, with a lot of situations open to opinion. However, one undeniable fact is the class he exhibits in defeat,” Roddick remarked on Sinner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roddick continued, “The Roland Garros final must have been an emotional rollercoaster, yet he handled it magnificently. At the US Open final, he was aware he wasn’t at his peak, and he conducted himself accordingly. My respect for these athletes has only grown!“

Jannik Sinner of Italy

Advertisement

Roddick’s reflections on Sinner’s commitment to improvement

Following Sinner’s comments at the US Open, Roddick lauded the Italian player on the podcast, particularly appreciating Sinner’s focus on improving in forthcoming tournaments.

Advertisement

see also Jannik Sinner announces changes after losing US Open and No. 1 spot to Carlos Alcaraz

“The self-awareness displayed immediately after a match is incredible. You’ve won four Grand Slams in the last two years. Few would think, ‘There are still areas for improvement,'” Roddick noted about Sinner’s commentary during the US Open finals press conference.

Advertisement

With Roddick’s observations on Sinner and the challenges that lie ahead, the Italian star acknowledges the work required for future performances. His winning mentality, combined with the grace he shows in defeats, speaks volumes about the former World No. 1.

SurveyCan Sinner improve his performance and become one of the GOAT's in tennis? Can Sinner improve his performance and become one of the GOAT's in tennis? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement