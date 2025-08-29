Ben Shelton retires during US Open match vs Mannarino: What happened to the American star?

Ben Shelton’s run at his potential first US Open and Grand Slam title came to an abrupt end as the 22-year-old American retired with a shoulder injury during his third-round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino.

Early in the fourth set, with Shelton leading 2-1 in sets, he signaled to his coach and father, Bryan Shelton: “I did something to my shoulder. I don’t know what it is, I’m in a lot of pain,” indicating he had been struggling with discomfort.

Shelton continued to play, but as the fourth set progressed, he told his box he was experiencing the “worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” ultimately leading to his retirement. This marked Mannarino’s first victory over a top-10 player in 23 career attempts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The injury reportedly occurred when Shelton landed on his left arm after chasing a ball in the corner to clinch the third set. After a second medical timeout and further evaluation, the decision was made to stop the match.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

With Shelton out, all eyes in the U.S. will turn to Taylor Fritz as the country’s best hope to see an American win the US Open for the first time since Andy Roddick in 2003. Frances Tiafoe, the last other American still in the draw, was eliminated in straight sets by Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Advertisement

see also Ben Shelton shares his thoughts on Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko’s heated exchange

Mannarino reflects on the match

At 37, Mannarino advanced to the US Open round of 16 for the first time, where he will face World No. 20 Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Raphael Collignon 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 earlier. Speaking on court after the match, Mannarino acknowledged Shelton’s potential had it not been for the injury.

Advertisement

“When he started to have pain he was leading. Honestly, he probably would have won that match,” he admitted. “It’s unfortunate for him and very lucky for me, but I don’t really know what to say. I’m happy to get through. I wish him the best, of course”.

Reflecting on the match itself, Mannarino added: “I was having good fun on the court, really long rallies, losing some and winning some. It was a pretty cool match to play. Ben is playing really well. He kicked my a– at the beginning of the summer and he is such an amazing player. It was a great match. Even if I was losing, it was pretty cool. Thanks to all you guys for being nice with me”.

Advertisement