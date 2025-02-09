How many NFL players have scored a Super Bowl touchdown on their birthday?

During Super Bowl LIX, Cooper DeJean scored a touchdown for the Eagles against the Chiefs on his birthday, but how many NFL players have accomplished the same feat?

On the Philadelphia Eagles‘ side, two players entered Super Bowl 2025 celebrating their birthdays: Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean. Surprisingly, it was the rookie cornerback who found the end zone before the star running back.

During the first half of the game, DeJean intercepted Patrick Mahomes for a pick-six. The cornerback celebrated his birthday in the best way possible, helping the Eagles gain an early advantage over Kansas City.

Cooper DeJean scores a Super Bowl touchdown on his birthday: Is he the first to ever do it?

When predicting potential scorers in Super Bowl 2025, Cooper DeJean was far from a top candidate. The rookie started just nine games this season, making the championship his biggest test yet.

In the second quarter against the Chiefs, DeJean picked off Mahomes and returned it for a touchdown. While any defensive score is crucial, this one stood out for another reason—it happened on his birthday.

DeJean celebrated his 22nd birthday during Super Bowl LIX. Not only did he score on his special day, but he also achieved a feat not seen in 78 years.

The cornerback became the first player since Steve Van Buren to score a touchdown in an NFL championship game on his birthday. However, DeJean now holds the distinction of being the first ever to accomplish this in the Super Bowl era.