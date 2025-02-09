Super Bowl LIX: Serena Williams reacts to her appearance in the Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar

Serena Williams made a cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show atthe Super Bowl LIX. After the performance, the tennis legend went to X (formerly Twitter) to share her feelings: “Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!”.

Williams, who is 43 years old, shared another video with the caption “Super Bowl halftime show babyyyy.” The star then shared more of her feelings on her performance. “Man, I did NOT crip walk like that in Wimbledon. I would have been fined. It was all love,” she said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion surprised everyone as being one of Lamar’s guests. Apart from her, SZA and Samuel L. Jackson were the other celebrities to join the 22-time Grammy winner on the stage.

The actor appeared as “Uncle Sam” to introduce Lamar, with the goal of establishing a theme related to “America’s game.” To support the idea, Lamar and his dancers were all wearing blue, white and red, referring to the United States’ flag.

Lamar surprised with an unreleased song to open the Halftime Show. He then followed with some of his biggest hits, including “DNA.”, “man at the garden,” “Humble.”, “peekaboo,” and more.

Williams supports Taylor Swift after boos

However, Williams wasn’t only active in the Halftime Show. She also appeared on X (formerly Twitter) to show some love to Taylor Swift, who was booed by fans at the Caesars Superdrome when she was focused on camera.

“I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” the 23-Grand Slam winner wrote, gathering over 32,000 likes and 4,000 reposts. Of course, Williams is a known “Swiftie,” attending the Eras Tour back in October.

